Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Summer Harvest Season is wrapping-up in Central Texas and farmers say the weather changes have caused different outcomes in crops and livestock.

Farm Bureau says the yield for corn and sorghum has increased from last year due to the spring showers.

However, the future is uncertain.

Farm Bureau says the drought we’re experiencing right now can have an impact on cotton production.

“It really is struggling right now. Cotton was planted without much moisture to begin with and the lack of moisture now during the growing season has it really stressed, said Farm Bureau spokesperson Gary Joiner.

Joiner says this time period is critical in the cotton growing process.

The drought could cause a lack in cotton production and less money being spent to grow it.

“The cost perhaps of the garments that we wear that are made of cotton, we won’t see those specific impacts in our grocery stores and in our retail stores, but the overall economy does reflect the success of Central Texas agriculture,” said Joiner.

For Nathan Toombs, the heat has made a personal impact.

“I actually just got out of the hospital Monday for heat exhaustion. I went in on Saturday for heat exhaustion and got out on Monday,” said Toombs.

Toombs is the owner of the Food, Fire, and Family farm in Purmela, Texas.

Toombs says it’s been taxing doing work to raise chickens, goats, rabbits and vegetables with his three relatives.

“Production does go down in the summer. The chickens lay less eggs. They put on less weight like the meat birds put on less weight in the summer. A lot of the vegetables don’t grow in the summer, like you can’t grow lettuce, spinach, brassicas,” said Toombs.

To manage in the heat, Toombs and his family avoid working directly in the sun and are providing additional water and shade to their crops and animals.

“You have to learn to adapt to whatever situation you’re put into. So it is what it is, and you just have to learn to deal with it,” said Toombs.

For anyone raising crops at home, Donna Nickerson with the Da’Shack Farmers market has one word of advice.

“Composting is key to keeping soil very healthy, and composting will help keep those plants preserved in these summer months,” said Nickerson.

Nickerson adds how okra, onions, blackberries and prickly pears are great fruits and vegetables you can grow in the summer.