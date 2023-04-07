WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – Celebrated worldwide under the Christian faith, Easter is a holiday that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Churches in the community have been preparing for services, reminding people that the holiday is more than just egg hunts and feasts but about the cross.

Open Door Church of God in Christ Pastor Carlton Stimpson, has a message for people looking for a place to come for worship this Sunday.

“The church is not a place of condemnation, but the church is a place where we exhibit and we practice the love of Christ. So if they come Easter, if they never come back, I want them to be blessed while they are here,” said Pastor Stimpson.

Open Door Church of God in Christ will be having a Sunday morning service with a children’s Easter program that starts at 11 a.m.

After service, members will host their annual family picnic with food, games, and activities all in the name of fellowship.

Senior Pastor Chris Sammons with First Hewitt Baptist Church shared with me what this Sunday’s Easter service has in store for the community and its members.

“We’ll have our normal band, we’ll have a praise choir, we’ll have something special for the kids over in our children’s building. So in some ways it’s similar, but in other ways, again, it’s just everybody wants to celebrate. Everyone’s wants to come together and worship the lord on this day,” said Pastor Sammons.

