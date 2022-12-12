SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver stopped in San Benito with nearly $50,000 told deputies he didn’t know anything about the cash, authorities said.

A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K9 unit and seized up to $49,400 during a traffic stop Dec. 9 in San Benito at northbound I-9 after a traffic stop of a maroon Ford Fusion. The deputy’s K9 partner, Dyro, alerted the deputy to something in vehicle, authorities said.

A search of the vehicle revealed the cash, the sheriff’s department stated.

“The driver of the vehicle denied knowledge of the currency and was released pending further investigation,” the sheriff’s department said.

The case is under investigation.