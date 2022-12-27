OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate temporarily escaped custody Tuesday at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

“A male inmate incarcerated at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center managed to elude security measures in the recreational area of CRDC but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

All inmates are accounted for and pose no danger to the community, the sheriff’s office stated.

ValleyCentral is on the scene.

This is a developing story.