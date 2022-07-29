SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman.

According to Sheriff Eric Garza, around 3 a.m. on Friday, seven underage minors were in a vehicle with the woman.

One of the minors had a weapon and discharged it, striking the female driver. One of the other minors called 9-1-1 and an ambulance was sent to the 3400 block of FM 1577 in San Benito.

In an update by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses stated that the juvenile took out a firearm and had it on his lap. When he grabbed the weapon, it fired a round striking the woman in the back.

Witnesses told authorities the same juvenile then threw the weapon out of the window.

The woman, identified as Karina Lee Martinez, was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The minor who fired the weapon went before a magistrate and was charged with manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, said the sheriff.

He is currently at the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center. The other minors are considered witnesses.

Additional details will be provided as they are released by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.