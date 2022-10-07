HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crossing the wrong food or produce through an international bridge can prove costly.

In the past month, thousands of dollars in penalties have been distributed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

For September, CBP agriculture specialists issued seven penalties, totaling $2,050. Agriculture specialists seized prohibited goods such as pork, raw chicken, mangos, avocados with seeds and peppers.

(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“Our agriculture specialists help protect American agriculture and contribute to the nation’s economic security by denying entry to various food items that may carry invasive species or diseases which could harm American agriculture,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection urge the public to remember that failing to declare possession of prohibited food items will result in penalties for travelers.