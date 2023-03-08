Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway is making final touches to the grounds before its grand reopening this spring.

This attraction has been closed for three years due to a sewer pipeline project and had a soft opening in November.

It’s staff says the changes have more family friendly options and new experiences to enjoy the outdoors.

“Carleen Arboretum is kind of known as the Jewel of Woodway. It sits in the center of the city at 16 acres. We have hiking bike trails, we have gardens,” said Woodway Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero.

Caballero says the sewer line project took out 200 trees from the arboretum.

To adapt, the city removed those trees to make an opening to see the pavilion and in turn planted 300 new trees.

Arboretum superintendent Jack Stanley says the renovations make a visible difference.

“Fencing. We’ve secured areas, we’ve raised the tree line,” said Stanley. “We’ve opened up the beauty of the place, and that’s probably the biggest change for me is that you can see things now and just really enjoy it.”

Some new additions to the arboretum include a children’s area, meditation garden, bird watching station, a greenhouse, and a butterfly garden.

“We enhanced the butterfly garden. We made the cactus garden bigger and better, and so it’s just those things that we’re just adding to try to make it a little nicer and better,” said Caballero.

Future plans include having a coffee shop at Whitehall, and discussions have been made to have a music concert series in the summer and a farmers market.

$700,000 went into the renovations, and Stanley says the community is starting to take notice.

“People started walking their dogs and walking in the morning and bringing kids out,” said Stanley. “Every day it’s just more and more and more, and with spring break here this week, there are a lot of kids out here this morning just having a good time.”

Right now the arboretum is planning its grand opening for the end of April.

There will be live music, food trucks, refreshments, and kid friendly activities.

As we receive more information we’ll be sure to update you on-air and online.