WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Cameron Park Zoo director has announced his retirement.

The City of Waco said in a press release Wednesday morning that Johnny Binder has announced his retirement after 45 years of service. He will retire on March 31, leaving behind a career of commitment to the growth and development of the zoo.

Binder joined the Cameron Park Zoo team as a General Curator on January 6, 1978. He has

served as Cameron Park Zoo Director since March 5, 2022, and the City says he has been instrumental in many expansion projects important to the zoo’s success.

Binder also served as an AZA (Association of Zoos & Aquariums) accreditation inspector, and worked on numerous global conservation efforts.

The City of Waco will begin a national recruitment search for the next Director, and Deputy

Director Duane Hill will serve as the Interim Director during the recruitment process. The City

says it is confident that Hill will continue moving initiatives and projects forward – and ensure a

seamless transition for zoo operations, animal care, staff and the guest experience.