WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In Today’s Waco City Council Work Session, a 3 year renewal agreement was established with the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society.

City of Waco Mayor, Dillon Meek expressed his excitement for the city and society’s partnership.

He believes the zoo and city are stronger because of the partnership’s united dedication to animal welfare and conservation.

The renewal agreement comes at pivotal time for the zoo with a new veterinary hospital and education center under construction, as well as a new penguin shores exhibit. Both are scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.

Later in 2023, the Zoo will celebrate it’s 30 anniversary as it continues to provide animal education and family entertainment to the community of Waco and tourists