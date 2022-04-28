HOUSTON (KIAH) – A bus carrying over 20 baseball players crashed in Waller County around 11:00 p.m last night.

A bus with 22 passengers crashed blocking the main lanes of Highway 290 and injuring many people.

The bus was carrying a college baseball team back to Tomball after playing a game in Ranger, TX. The people on the bus were from the Spartans Postgrad Baseball Academy.

According to investigators on the scene, 12 people were transported to nearby hospitals. Two people were airlifted. One of the passengers injured had to be extracted from the bus. Fortunately, all are recovering.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. According to a passager who spoke exclusively to our news partners at ABC13, the driver may have fallen asleep.