ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The burning body found near Heston Circle in Robinson earlier this month has been identified.

The Robinson Police Department says 26-year-old Mandy Rose Reynolds was the victim discovered at the scene. This comes after Derek J. Daigneault was identified as the suspect.

Robinson Police officers previously found evidence leading them to call the Wichita, Kansas Police Department to keep a lookout for Daigneault. Wichita Police officers tried to pull over his vehicle on April 8. They say he raced off and rammed several police units during a high-speed chase before they caught and arrested him. He is currently in the Sedgwick County Jail, and faces 15 charges in Wichita, Kansas, according to court documents. Daigneault’s is set at $767,000.

The Robinson Police Department says neither the victim nor the suspect has ties to the area, and was passing through when the body was taken to the location where it was found. If you have any information on this case, you can contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 662-0525.