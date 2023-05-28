BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville was ranked in the Top 10 best places to live in Texas.

According to a press release from the City of Brownsville, a report from the U.S. News and World Report listed Brownsville as number 8 in the Best Place to Live in Texas category.

The report was based on public data, analysis and user opinions. Additionally, order to rank in the top of the list the area must earn high scores in guidelines such as, desirability and quality of life.

Quality of life was evaluated by how satisfied residents live in their day to day lives, desirability however was measured by if residents wanted to live in the area.

Additionally, quality of healthcare, job market, education access and value of living were also taken into account when ranking the City of Brownsville, the release stated.

“Brownsville is known for its economic development which continues to grow with the

recent opening of DHR Hospital, the third medical facility in the city,” city officials said.

Currently, the City of Brownsville has made a Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement with Rich Products Corporation which supports the manufacturers’ $124M investment.

Additionally, the Brownsville Independent School District is one of largest public school districts in the Rio Grande Valley.

Brownsville has been adding new restaurants and franchises over the past few months including entertainment center Main Event, which opened July 1, 2022.

New business are currently under construction and scheduled to open soon such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bubba’s 33, and Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse.