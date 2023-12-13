WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — From the streets of Southwest Parkway to the national screen, a festive local family has claimed first place in The Great Christmas Light Fight.

A beloved and popular Christmas attraction in the Falls, the Brown family first announced their holly, jolly home would be participating in the nationwide reality show last December 16 in a Facebook post.

In a head-to-head battle against three other households, the Brown’s incredibly decorated displays ultimately won them first place and a $50,000 prize.

From elaborately hand-crafted candies to endless strings of lights, the Brown family home at 6650 Southwest Parkway said they were counting down the days until their episode aired in a Facebook post.

The Browns said they had been fans of the show for years, and this was an incredible experience to top things off. They thanked all the viewers and those who have visited their festivities in the past in a Facebook post.

Watch the Brown family take on The Great Christmas Light Fight in season 11, episode three.