In the wake of this assault, how can the community help?

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD has confirmed that the Bowie Middle School teacher who was seen in a, now viral, video being attacked by an 8th grade student last week has not yet returned to work. It is also unclear if the teacher will return to the classroom at all this year nor has the District released any information about the extent of injuries sustained in that attack.

On September 7, the student, who has not been identified, was arrested by ECISD police and charged with Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant, a first-degree felony.

Video of the incident began circulating on social media shortly after the student was arrested. The video showed a teacher, who has not been identified by the District, engaging with a student who was angry about a cellphone. Things turned physical when the boy tried to retrieve his confiscated cell phone from the teacher.

The video showed the student touching the teacher while trying to grab his phone from her desk. The teacher then pushed the boy away- he then wrestled the teacher to the ground and began punching her. At one point, the teacher’s head can be heard hitting the desk.

The video was recorded by other students in the classroom. ECISD said it does not want students to step in in situations like this but has asked students to alert another adult as soon as possible. As for the students who took the video in this case, ECISD said they have been disciplined.

Shortly after the video began making the rounds on social media, ECISD issued the following statement:

“This is shocking and terrible and will not be tolerated. We have been dealing with fights and violence recently and want our community to know that behavior is unacceptable, and we will do all we can to prevent it. The student was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony and will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct. We have watched violence among children on the rise here, around the state and across the country; we know our children are hurting and need us to address mental health challenges, while we also hold them accountable for their actions. Our district will continue to address these concerns with students and families.”

While the student in this case is now facing criminal charges- he’s due in court September 22 for another detention hearing. He will also face disciplinary action on behalf of the District. Those consequences can include removal from a regular classroom or campus, out-of-school suspension, placement in a disciplinary alternative education program, or expulsion from school.

How can the community help?

That’s a question that has been floated multiple times on social media. There are no simple solutions; however, Bowie Middle School is now calling on volunteers to help as part of its new Bowie F.R.O.G. program.

It stands for Friendly, Resourceful, On-Campus, Guardians.

The school is asking for moms, dads, grandparents, and other caring members of the community to donate a little time. Volunteers will be asked to help with drop-off and pick-up lines, walk through halls and check bathrooms, help with cafeteria security, and offer moral support to both students and staff.

You can learn more about volunteer opportunities across the District here.

Additionally, a member of the community has started a gofundme for the teacher involved in this case. You’ll find the link to that fundraiser here. So far, the campaign has raised $250.00.