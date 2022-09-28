ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified.

Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard.

Robinson Police, the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department and AMR attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The individual was pronounced dead, and has been identified as 35-year-old Joseph Bondeson.

Police believe the incident to be isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

This is an active investigation.