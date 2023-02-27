HOUSTON (KIAH) — A body found in early February in the Sam Houston National Forest has been identified as a woman who was declared missing since April of 2022, Montgomery County authorities said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that a body has been identified as Felicia Johnson, 24, who was last seen in west Houston.

The MCSO said that on Tuesday, Feb. 7, a worker with the Texas Department of Transportation discovered possible human bones in the forest near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149.

The worker called law enforcement, and MCSO detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and confirmed that the bones were human. Investigators took DNA samples and took dental records of the remains.

On Monday, the results came back and identified the body as Johnson, who Houston police have already believed was a victim of a homicide.

Johnson, who is originally from San Diego, Calif., came to Houston in April to get a job at the Cover Girls nightclub, according to family members. Police later found her cellphone, covered in blood, off the road in Bear Creek Pioneers Park near Highway 6 and Clay Road.

On June 9, HPD charged Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, with murder and tampering with evidence in the case. Detectives identified Nwobodo as the suspect after learning he picked up Johnson from an apartment complex at 3233 Windchase Boulevard and he took her to his apartment at 14935 South Richmond Avenue.

Police believed Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment and disposed of her personal belongings near Bear Creek Park, and her body a few days later. Nwobodo is not in HPD’s custody.

Anyone with information on Nwobodo’s whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.