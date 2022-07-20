HOUSTON (CW39) — A body was found in a barrel in Buffalo Bayou Tuesday night, police said.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, police said an operator on one of the Buffalo Bayou excursion boats was in the water and noticed a large barrel with a foul smell.

He contacted Houston police. The HPD dive team arrived and pulled the barrel from the bayou.

Inside, investigators found a decomposing body. Police said it is unknown how long the container was in the bayou.

Police also said that it is unknown if the body is a male or female. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.