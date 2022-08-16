BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity.

According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present.

Authorities said the officer in fear for the safety of the staff and students, discharged his weapon at the vehicle, while it approached him

The vehicle fled the scene. Arrests have been made. All students and staff at Porter ECHS are safe and secure.

In addition, there is no lockdown and activity at Perkins Middle School.

Today is the first day of school for BISD.

Police will be having a news conference at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on ValleyCentral.com.