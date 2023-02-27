WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Voting is an important right to exercise as a citizen – but especially for the youth. What happens when there are limitations to where and when you can vote?

Late last week, Texas Republican Representative for District 73 Carrie Isaac filed House Bill 2390. This bill prohibits polling place locations on the campuses of institutions of higher educations in Texas.

Voting rights advocates are expressing the dangers of taking away votes from the youth – as 2022 was the second-highest youth voter turn-out in almost three decades.

Baylor Junior Tim Longoria shared with FOX 44 News why voting on college campuses is more than just convenient.

“College kids are lazy. And so, we don’t really want to go that far in order to be able to vote. I think it’s cool to be old enough to to make those choices for the better future. And so, I think convenience is a really big part. I don’t really think that would affect the amount, like, or the types of people who come on campus,” shared Longoria.

State Representative Isaac argues the bill is an effort to keep campuses more safe by preventing those who are not affiliated with the institutions – from bringing potential threats to students and faculty.

“I don’t believe it’s wise that we invite people onto our campuses that would not otherwise be there,” stated Texas Representative Carrie Isaac.

However, many see the bill as another attempt to suppress young voters.

Baylor Neuroscience Student Brianna Smith shared how taking voting off campus can be harmful.

“You would be losing out on so many potential votes that could potentially change the vote around. You never know. The younger generation is starting to form their own way of thinking, and it’s different from the older generations. And I feel like our refreshed way of thinking is important for the new vote,” shared Smith.

Smith also challenges students on campus and the generation coming up to have more conversations about voting, politics and becoming more knowledgeable on those matters.