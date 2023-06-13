HOUSTON (KIAH) — Since Sunday June 10, the air conditioning system at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is currently experiencing unexpected issues that has travelers moving through the airport as a heatwave sets in on the Houston are.

Bush airport said it’s “beyond our control,” and that the demand has reduced the capacity of the air conditioning system. As a result, the temperature inside our airport is impacted.

Folks in charge at the big airport said they have installed temporary chillers that supplement the air conditioning system to effort some relief while airport crews figure out what’s wrong and make the necessary repairs. Houston Airport officials said they are making progress in getting the A/C system restored as they continue to add capacity to the air conditioning system with additional temporary chillers in attempt to cool all five terminals of the airport.

We are sorry for what has happened. While the cause of the issue was beyond our control, please know, Houston Airports is working around the clock to do everything possible to restore optimal conditions for everyone inside the airport. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we focus on getting our air conditioning system fixed. IAH airport official statement

Houston Airports is working with the airline partners and airport stakeholders to try and keep passengers comfortable at Bush Airport. by giving away free bottles of water. Inspectors with Houston Airports are also walking all five terminals to monitor the temperature inside the airport, while Customer Service Representatives tend to guests’ concerns.