BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Beverly Hills Police Department received a report around 3:57 p.m. that a victim had been shot at 1708 S. Valley Mills Drive, Beverly Hills.

Officers responded to the report and discovered a 24-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The Beverly Hills Officers provided medical assistance and found that the other individual involved in the shooting fled the scene.

Ambulance staff arrived on scene and continued to provide medical assistance to the injured man and he was transported to a local medical facility for treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Upon further investigation, the Waco Police Department received a report that the shooter had called them confessing to have shot the victim in self-defense.

The Waco Police Department detained and released the confessing suspect to Beverly Hills for investigation.

The Beverly Hills Police Department and Waco Police Department worked together to process the scene and incident. A precinct 1 constable also provided additional assistance to Beverly Hills Police Department on scene.

This incident is still currently under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Source: Beverly Hills Police Department