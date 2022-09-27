CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic Candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke is continuing his College Tour through Central Texas.

The tour focuses on young voters across the state, with visits to Texas A&M University and Baylor University on Wednesday. Each event across Texas is an opportunity for people to get registered before the October 11 deadline, and to sign up to volunteer before Get Out the Vote (GOTV).

The College Tour Town Hall at Texas A&M takes place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the university’s Rudder Theater, located at 401 Joe Routt Boulevard in College Station. The Town Hall at Baylor will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the Freight Icehouse and Yardbar, located at 1613 James Avenue in Waco.

For a complete list of College Tour events, you can go here.