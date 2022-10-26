CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke returned to Central Texas on Wednesday to visit five polling places, as Early Voting is underway.

The polling place visits are public and come as part of his statewide Vote with Beto drive to Get Out the Vote during his growing grassroots campaign to deliver for Texans.

Beto’s schedule for Wednesday, October 26:

8:30 a.m. – Crouch Event Center in Bicentennial Park, located at 900 E Glendale Street in Crowley.

10:30 a.m. – Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, located at 1020 Elm Avenue in Waco.

12:30 p.m. – Jackson Professional Learning Center, located at 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Drive in Killeen.

3:00 p.m. – Allen R. Baca Senior Center – Building 2, located at 301 W Bagdad Avenue in Round Rock.

5:00 p.m. – Buda City Hall, Building 100, located at 405 East Loop Street in Buda.