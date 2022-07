SAN ANGELO, Texas — Election Day is only 106 days away and Beto O’Rouke is headed to San Angelo as part of his Drive for Texas campaign tour.

The tour encompasses a total of 49 days on over 5,600 miles of Texas as part of O’Roukes campaign for governor.

The event will take place on August 16 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Bridge Connection (1100 Martin Luther King Dr) RSVP here.