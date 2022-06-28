SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summer is at its peak with some of the hottest temperatures of the year so here’s a list of some of the best places to cool off and swim in the state of Texas according to Google!

At the very top of the list is Guadalupe River State Park with a 4.7 rating with 2.9K reviews. Top commenters said, “Awesome park with great trails and views. Fun place to swim and ride bikes as well.”

The Guadalupe River State Park is located in Kendall and Comal Counties outside of Bulverde, Texas covering 3.029 squared miles. The park was established in 1983.

Also maintaining a 4.7 rating with 2.8k reviews is Inks Lake State Park in addition to Pedernales Falls State Park with 3.4K reviews.

Top commenters of Inks Lake State Park said, “This has always been my favorite place to run away to. Fresh air, great places to hike, and lots of places to swim. It’s breathtaking out there.”

Inks Lake State Park is located in Burnett County, Texas next to Inks Lake on the Colorado River. This park was established in 1950 and covers 1.877 square miles.

Top commenters of Pedernales Falls State Park said, “This is a great park with many trails passing through woods, fields, and of course the river area. Can be crowded”

Pedernales Falls State Park is located along the Pedernales River in Blanco County, Texas. The park spans 8.143 square miles and was established in 1971.

Making it at a 4.6 rating with 2K reviews Is Burger’s Lake located in Fort Worth Texas. This park covers 30 acres around a lifeguarded lake with a slide, diving boards, picnic tables & beaches.

Top commenters said, “Fun, clean, and safety is a top priority there. Great family fun.”

Last on our list is a local favorite and that is the Nasworthy Spillway with a 4.5 rating with 6 reviews.