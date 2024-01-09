BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Belton is set to become the 54th community in Texas to receive the Music Friendly Texas Designation from the Texas Music Office (TMO)!

The community is invited to join the TMO, Belton TX Convention & Visitors Bureau, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Belton City Government for a hybrid Music Friendly Texas Certification Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will be held at the Harris Community Center, located at 401 N. Alexander Street. You can also watch the ceremony virtually here.

The event will include speakers from the Belton community, as well as city leaders. The City will receive its Music Friendly Texas Certification from TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams.

For more information on the Texas Music Office’s Music Friendly Texas program, you can go here.