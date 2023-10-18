BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton High School’s coach Brett Sniffin celebrated his 100th win as head football coach on Friday the 13th, of all nights.

Belton’s 27-22 conference victory over Connally High School at Tiger Stadium was the win that made history for Coach Sniffin. The Belton Independent School District says that Sniffin has a reputation for unwavering dedication and an unyielding spirit.

The district says that the 100th victory was evidence of Sniffin’s commitment to the sport and his pursuit of excellence. The win represents his consistency, resilience and passion that has driven him to push past obstacles, adapt to changing dynamics and to always strive for greatness.

Coach Sniffin has been in education for 32 years and with Belton ISD since 2020. 25 of Coach Sniffin’s wins are with the Belton Tigers.

The district says that Sniffin attributes his success to his players, coaches, and family. He stated, “Without their support, there would be no success.”