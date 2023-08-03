BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A young musician out of Bell County has passed away.

The family of Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, says he was known for his God-given gifts, warm smile, huge heart and giving spirit.

According to family, JC Stringz was a pillar of the community at a young age. He was a member of the Greater Vision Community Church Band from the age of 14. He was a 2019 graduate from Harker Heights High School in the Killeen Independent School District. At the time of his death, he was a senior at the Berklee School of Music in Boston – with an expected graduation date of May 2024.

Jarin started playing guitar at eight years old, violin at ten years old, keys at twelve years old and vocals later in his teenage years. Jarin’s family says his talents were multifaceted, and that he wanted to make people smile with his music.

JC Stringz performed at numerous places within Central Texas – from Billy Bob’s Burgers and Big Hoss BBQ to Dead Fish Grill and Caribbean Ice in Killeen. He also performed in Austin at Antone’s, The Skylark Lounge and The Victory Grill.

Jarin’s family says he was passionate about using his gifts to bless those around him. He often donated his proceeds to the less fortunate. Some of Jarin’s philanthropic gestures included raising money for the sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless, helping one of his friends after a car accident, assisting a cancer survivor and helping other community members in need during difficult times.

According to family, JC performed with and opened for Grammy-nominated, Emmy-nominated, and other award-winning artists such as The Peterson Brothers, Saul Paul, Damien Escobar and Daniel D.