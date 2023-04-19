WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University’s American black bear Lady is moving from the campus habitat to a private, auxiliary facility maintained by the Baylor Bear Habitat.

The university is inviting students, alumni and all associated with the Baylor to join in celebrating Lady’s graduation! The party is set for Tuesday, May 2 as a come-and-go event throughout the day.

Guests are encouraged to visit the Bear Habitat for photo opportunities around the facility, and for limited-edition commemorative giveaways. Baylor seniors in the graduating Class of 2023 are encouraged to stop by during the celebration and sign their name on Lady’s graduation banner – which will be displayed inside the Habitat over commencement weekend to celebrate their collective achievements.

The university says it is currently in the process of evaluating the next steps to welcome new bear cubs into the Baylor Family. Baylor is carefully finding the perfect fit for cubs in need of a home, and who would thrive at Baylor.

Lady is 21 years old. Her formal name is Judge Sue “Lady” Sloan, and she currently resides in the heart of Baylor’s campus in the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat.

The university says her new home will include trees for shade, a new wading pool, heated flooring for cold weather and a new cooling system for the summer heat. Lady’s care is aimed at keeping her at a healthy weight to mitigate discomfort from arthritis.

After Lady moves to the auxiliary facility, the university says she will not return to the public exhibit – and will continue to receive the same enrichment and high-level care she now receives.