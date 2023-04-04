WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – A historic day on the Baylor campus today, as the University unveiled and dedicated two bronze statues honoring Baylor’s first black graduates.

Baylor University class of 1967 graduates, Mrs. Barbara Walker and the late Reverend Robert Gilbert, were celebrated celebrated at the Tidwell Bible Building, where the alumni took their academic major classes in history and sociology.

Now over 50 years later, the university honored their accomplishments, by dedicating two bronze statues of the historic pair that broke barriers of segregation on the Baylor campus.

Ultimately inspiring current student leaders like Bethel Tesfai on campus.

“The statues mean so much more than representation, but the opportunity that came with these students and opportunities that will continue to come. Not only with Mrs. Barbara Walker and Reverend Gilbert, but with myself and the future students to come, to want to represent the student body and do more on our campus,” said Tesfai.

Mrs. Barbara Walker’s Bronze Statue Reverend Robert Gilbert’s Bronze Statue

Honoree Mrs. Barbara Walker shared with FOX 44 News what today’s momentous event meant to her and her loved ones.

“I could see God’s hand leading me in the direction He wanted me to go, to open up this opportunity for me to get here. And so, [there are] so many people who have blessed me while I was here. And I just hope that students, as they come, will become involved and make this school a part of them,” said Walker.

Both Barbara Walker and the Late Reverend Robert Gilbert have served and reached multiple communities through education, leadership, worship, in activism, and philanthropy.

Leaders at Baylor shared a brief history on both honorees,

Reverend Robert Gilbert was an influential educator, pastor, and civil rights leader in the Waco area. He came to Baylor as a transfer student from Paul Quinn College and earned his B.A. in history. Three years later, Gilbert became the first Black student to enroll in Baylor’s graduate program in religion. Eventually going into ministry and despite severe health challenges, Rev. Gilbert pastored local churches, was the first Black Wacoan elected to the Waco ISD Board, and in 1992, was honored as Humanitarian of the Year by the Waco Conference of Christians and Jews. He died in 1992 at age 50. In 2020, Baylor’s department of religion established the Robert L. Gilbert Scholar in Religion Graduate Stipend.

Mrs. Barbara Walker also transferred to Baylor from Paul Quinn, excelling academically from an early age and finding her fit at Baylor in the field of social work. She earned her B.A. in sociology from Baylor, then went on to establish a career that integrated her service to the Lord with her work in the community. She spent 32 years playing a pivotal role in the State of California’s Department of Mental Health, helping patients find the right help and receive assistance to transition back into jobs and the community. Like Gilbert, she saw her life’s work as a calling and ministry. She retired in 2001, but has remained connected to Baylor, often returning to speak to students. In 2017, Mrs. Walker received Baylor’s Medal of Service for Contributions to the Professions, Christian Ministry.

The legacies of both trailblazers will live on forever at Baylor University and that can be seen through young and ambitious students like Tesfai.

“Today is just a testament to the fact that anyone can be a trailblazer and to just put yourself out there and to have the confidence and to feel empowered to take that first step and to encourage others in the way you do it.”