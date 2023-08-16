WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKWT) — One thing is certain on the Baylor campus today: It will no longer be silent!

Spirits are high as returning students welcome the incoming freshmen. Stationed in front of residency halls across campus, different organizations from sororities to the designated move-in crew helped usher in freshmen to their future homes at the university.

Returning students greeted parents and their future Baylor students at their cars and helped carry belongings to their new dorm rooms.

Baylor University President Dr. Linda Livingstone is eager to welcome both returning and new students to campus, “We want all of our students coming back, whether they’re first year students or they’ve been here for two or three years, to know that their loved. They’re cared for. And that we’re so excited that they’re coming back. It’s been very quiet on campus this summer, so to have the energy and excitement, enthusiasm of the students back on campus is wonderful.”

Dr. Livingstone also shares it is an exciting time, as the Baylor Bears are gearing up for the football season not too far away. She says the fall holds many exciting activities and opportunities for all students to get involved.

Baylor Honors Residential College senior Matt Schreiner says it is their job to get the incoming students hyped and welcomed into the family experience, “It’s nice to be able to give those freshmen the same experience that I got, and to be a part of the other side of it, because I remember feeling so welcomed when I came here. And it’s nice to be able to do that for them.”

And Schreiner’s biggest piece of advice…

“Get pumped and get involved early. Because if you stay in your room for the first year, then you might be [there} for a while. Just get out there and meet new people,” declares Schreiner.

Dr. Livingstone also wants to remind students they are not alone in their college journey, “We’re here to support our students and to help them to be successful. And we’ve got all kinds of services on campus to help them.”

Classes start next week at Baylor University, and we at FOX 44 News are wishing everyone a successful semester!