WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Early this morning four female Baylor students experienced an unsettling disturbance at their home.

Chloe Kelly and her roommates woke up to a loud noise around 4:10 am. They immediately called 911 for help at 4:19 am and again at 4:36 am as the situation heightened.

“He started banging on our door than the walls of our house, yelling things, yelling different people’s names. We called the cops again at 4:55 a.m. and then I believe around 5:30 a.m., says Chloe.”

By 7 am Waco PD arrested the man outside of the home, but the residents did not know him. The department’s response time did concern the young residents, adding to the overnight scare.

“It was the third or fourth call. They basically said there are other high priority situations happening right now. So they said we’ll get the police there as soon as possible” says Chloe.

Chloe Kelly hopes that a delayed response time like this never happens again, “My hope is that if I call the police about anything, that the response time would be honestly under 10 minutes. And we didn’t know if this guy could have had a weapon. And my biggest fear is that this would happen to someone else.”

FOX 44 News reached out to the Waco Police Department about the incident. The department says it is looking into it and will have more information on Monday.