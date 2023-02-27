Waco, TX (FOX 44) — As Ukraine and Russia enter a new year of war political science experts say the timeline of events is far from what was predicted.

“We checked in with Baylor University professor Sergiy Kudelia about his ties to Ukraine and how the country’s resistance to Russia is holding up.

Kudelia says Ukraine’s performance in the battlefield and in international relations greatly helped them in the first year of the war.

As Ukraine fights to liberate Russian controlled territory, the country still faces challenges on the homefront.

“100,000 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, at least 100,000, have been killed over the last year,” says Kudelia.

Throughout the war last year, Ukraines economy has severely declined.

Kudelia does guest lectures for Mykolayiv State University in South Ukraine.

This area is still under siege and Kudelia says its been difficult for the students and staff.

“They need to teach kids oftentimes in the basements of their buildings. They oftentimes themselves need to conduct lectures from the basements because air raids are regularly heard,” says Kudelia.

Tetyana Quiles is from Ukraine, but works as the manager of event services at A&M Central Texas.

Her parents are in Eastern Ukraine and she worries about them being in the middle of a war.

In their 80’s, Quiles says her parents access to healthcare is limited.

“They told me that they do not have an emergency room. The nearest emergency room with current function is 100 miles away,” said Quiles.

Quiles tries to call her parents everyday to stay in contact.

Despite being unable to take her annual trip last year to see them in person, Quiles has hope for the future.

“Ukrainian people have very strong will and they definitely don’t plan to give up. They have this fighter genetic,” said Quiles.

Kudelia says it’s possible for the war to be done by the end of this year.

He says this as Ukraine continues its offensive on the southern and eastern border.

“Capacity to resist is much higher now than it was one year ago and the chances of the Russian forces to win on the battlefield are significantly lower,” said Kudelia.

Kudelia says the next thing Ukraine needs in the war is fighter jets to combat the Russian air raids.