WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University has announced a gift of approximately $6 million from the estate of Harold W. Dunn of Ballwin, Missouri – supporting the School of Music’s Center for Christian Music Studies.

Dunn is an alumnus and retired elementary school music teacher who gave the entirety of his estate to the University – making the largest gift in the School of Music’s 100-year history.

In recognition of this transformational gift, the University announced the naming of the Dunn Center for Christian Music Studies. Dunn passed away in December 2022.

The roughly $6 million gift to the School of Music will support the Dunn Family Endowed Fund for the Center for Christian Music Studies supporting the newly-named Dunn Center for Christian Music Studies. The Dunn Center naming celebrates the memory of Dunn, his parents and sister – all of whom the university says shared a Christian faith which animated their lives and their philanthropy.

The Dunn Center carries a tradition since its founding to provide leadership in all aspects of Christian music – striving to encourage church musicians to cultivate their God-given potential and endeavoring to provide resources for their continued personal development.

Dunn was honored on Thursday during the meeting of the Center for Christian Music Studies Advisory Board for his support and to honor his memory. The celebration of life was organized by Randall Bradley, D.M.A., The Ben H. Williams Professor of Music and director of the Dunn Center for Christian Music Studies.

The university says that Dunn had a no-frills approach, and lived what many would consider a simple life. He retired as an elementary school music teacher after more than 30 years in the classroom, and he also was a published author – writing a series of books that shared the amusing statements he witnessed from a lifetime of teaching.

Baylor publicly launched the Give Light campaign on November 1, 2018. To date, the campaign has raised $1.29 billion. The Campaign has seen 88,685 alumni, parents and friends give to the University’s priorities, as well as establishing 791 endowed scholarships and 44 endowed faculty positions.