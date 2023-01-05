BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral.

Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested in Brownsville and face multiple charges in connection to a stolen truck from McAllen and cases from multiple law enforcement departments in Texas.

Christian Garza, 24 Prince Julious Arnold

On Wednesday, the South Texas Auto Task Force in Brownsville was contacted by its task force partner in McAllen about a stolen GMC Sierra, police said.

“GPS information was given about the vehicle being in the area of the 900 block of Ruben M Torres [Boulevard],” police said, in reference to a stolen gray Chevrolet Tahoe.

Officers and agents located the truck as it was leaving a parking lot.

“Officers quickly got behind the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop,” Brownsville police told ValleyCentral. “The Tahoe accelerated and started to flee from officers.”

The Tahoe then crashed and two men fled on foot from officers before being apprehended and arrested, police said.

“During the pat down, officers located several un-coded vehicle keys,” police said.

Officers searched the Tahoe and found a key-coding system similar to the one Brownsville Police Department confiscated in November. Officers also located a Springfield Champion .45 mm handgun and 13-ounces of marijuana, police said.

According to the Brownsville Police Department, Garza is wanted by various departments that include Texas DPS, Weslaco Police Deparmtment, and law enforcement in Harris and Brazoria County.

Police said the men were arraigned on the following charges:

Prince Julious Arnold:

Evading Arrest in a Vehicle: $25,000 Bond

Unlawful Use of Criminal Instruments: $25,000 Bond

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: $5,000 Bond

Evading Arrest on Foot: $5,000 Bond

Possession of Marijuana: $1,000 Bond

Cristian Garza:

Evading Arrest in a Vehicle: $50,000 Bond

Unlawful Use of Criminal Instruments: $50,000 Bond

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon: $5,000 Bond

Evading Arrest on Foot: $5,000 Bond

Possession of Marijuana: $1,000 Bond

Possession of Controlled Substance (DPS Weslaco): No Bond

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle (Harris County): No Bond

Theft Felony (Harris County): No Bond

Evading Arrest Motor Vehicle (Harris County): No Bond

Unlawful Carrying of Weapon (Harris County): $5,000 Bond

Unlawful Use of Criminal Instruments (Harris County): $5,000 Bond

Criminal Trespass V: $1,000 Bond

Assault F/V (Harris County): $10,000 Bond

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle (Brazoria County): $5,000 Bond

The men were arraigned in Brownsville.