BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities released an image of a reconstructed tattoo, with the hope it could help identify a man whose remains were found in suitcase on a Texas ranch.

At a press conference held Friday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar showed an artist’s rendition of what the tattoo may have looked like. The rendition shows a large dragon with a winding tail.

On July 20, authorities went to a call at the 18000 block of South Loop where workers found the piece of luggage, with what appeared to be human remains. Salazar added that the dismembered remains belonged to a man, and only included the torso.

The sheriff’s office was able to get an artist’s rendition with the help of the Texas Rangers. Salazar reminded the public that the tattoo is not an exact replica, and the model shown in the photo is just a stock image of a male’s back. The victim could have an entirely different skin complexion and body type.

“It’s possible this man did not even come from this country,” Salazar said.

Those with information are asked to call investigators at (210) 335-6000.