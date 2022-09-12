Temple Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple.

A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the 200 block of North 9th Street at 11:42 p.m. Saturday and found a man who was stabbed. The victim told officers he was at a friend’s house, when they saw two women fighting out in the street.

The victim and his friend grabbed a water hose and sprayed the women to stop the fight. The victim said he tried to escort one of the women to her car to leave – at which time he was stabbed in the stomach.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Andrea Garcia, of Austin. Neighbors reported seeing a woman leaving the area in a vehicle after the man was stabbed.

Officers were able to find Garcia and took her into custody, transporting her to the Bell County Jail on felony charges.