WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Ascension Providence announced Tuesday morning that it has made the decision to cease operations at the DePaul Center on December 1, and its outpatient behavioral health clinic on December 31.

The hospital says it will continue to collaborate with public and community partners in order to help strengthen and enhance mental and behavioral health resources for Waco and surrounding communities.

A recent collaboration successfully secured $8 million in state funding for The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network (HTBHN) to expand crisis diversion services. The HTBHN crisis call center, currently housed in Ascension Providence’s DePaul Center, will be moved to the new Diversion Center opening later this month.

Ascension Providence says it will continue to serve mental and behavioral health patients in crisis in its emergency department. These patients will be triaged and stabilized in the seven-bed “Green Unit” before being discharged or transferred to other facilities, including the new Diversion Center or Austin State Hospital.

Ascension Providence says its organization is committed to supporting Ascension Providence DePaul Center and clinic associates and working with them to determine potential opportunities for transitioning to other positions across Ascension Texas. Plans are also in place to ensure continuity of care for current patients, including discussions with other physicians and sites of care in the region.