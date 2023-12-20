KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – UPDATE: The Killeen Police Department has arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with Intoxication Manslaughter.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit made the arrest on Tuesday. The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on November 9, and a complaint was returned charging Jarian Webster Isby with Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle. Justice of the Peace Nicola James issued a warrant for his arrest.

Information was received that Isby left the state of Texas, and was believed to be in Illinois. Isby was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force’s Illinois Division at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Thursday. Isby is awaiting extradition to Bell County.

Officers originally responded to a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive on April 7, where several people were injured and one person succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as Donald Daniel Eagen, of Killeen, on April 11.

The crash took place at 8:58 p.m. on April 7. When Killeen Police officers arrived on scene, they found Eagen unconscious in a red sedan. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 10:06 p.m. that night.

Officers say the crash involved four vehicles going south on Robinett Road. One vehicle ended up striking a nearby home. They believe speed and weather conditions played a role in the crash.

Ambulances took four people to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, a fifth went to Advent Health, and a sixth to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. All are in stable condition.

The U.S. Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force’s Waco Division also assisted the Killeen Police Department in Isby’s apprehension.