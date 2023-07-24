STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cody Pritchard, the suspect accused of shooting and killing an Eastland County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) deputy, was arraigned Monday and remains in the Stephens County Jail without bond.

Pritchard, 42, was booked into the Stephens County Jail Saturday, July 22. He is facing charges of Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

As mentioned in previous reports, ECSO Deputy David Bosecker responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home between Cisco and Rising Star Friday night, and was immediately shot upon arrival. Pritchard was arrested shortly after.

