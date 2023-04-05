AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – If you would like to be able to participate in local elections, you need to be registered to vote before Thursday, April 6.

According to the Office of Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, all eligible Texas voters need to be registered to vote in the May 6 elections across the Lone Star State. Not all local governmental entities will be holding elections on May 6, but Texas voters are urged to check with their county elections office for more information on which municipalities, school districts, and other local political subdivisions will be holding elections.

“If you are not already registered to vote in the upcoming local elections – there is still time! Make sure to submit your voter registration application to your county voter registrar by Thursday, April 6 so that you can have an opportunity to make your voice heard in your local community,” Secretary Nelson said. “Remember: if you’re already registered but need to update your address or other information, you can do it all online! All eligible Texas voters should to exercise their most sacred right by getting involved at the local level and casting a ballot in the upcoming May election, and that starts with getting registered by April 6!”

Early voting begins on Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6.

For more information, you visit the Texas Secretary of State website here.