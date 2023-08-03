COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas communities at risk of wildfires can now apply for a federal grant administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The organization says available funding is intended to help at-risk communities plan for and reduce the risk of wildfire. The Community Wildfire Defense Grant provides funding for two primary objectives – the development and revision of Community Wildfire Protection Plans, and the implementation of projects outlined in a plan that is less than ten years old.

Priority will be given to at-risk communities in areas with high or very high wildfire hazard potential, communities that qualify as low-income and communities impacted by severe disasters. This program is made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, authorized in Public Law 117-58.

Entities eligible to apply for funding under the Community Wildfire Defense Grant are:

Local governments representing communities at risk of wildfires Native American tribes Non-profit organizations, including homeowner associations assisting such communities State forestry agencies

The Forest Service says that eligible applicants can seek grant funding for projects conducted on local government, state government, tribal, homeowner association and privately-owned lands if the project directly reduces wildfire risk to a community.

There is no minimum federal funding limit for projects under the Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The maximum funding awarded to any one community or tribe through this competitive grant is:

$250,000 for the creation or updating of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan

$10 million for projects described within a Community Wildfire Protection Plan less than 10 years old

The Forest Service says that cost-sharing is a requirement for all applications funded under the Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program. The cost-share rates for this program are not less than ten percent for the development or revision of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan and not less than 25 percent for project implementation as outlined in a Community Wildfire Protection Plan that is not more than ten years old.

To assist potential applicants, webinars will be held on August 4, 9, 10 and 15 at 1 p.m. CST. Details for registration can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/fire/grants .

The closing date for grant applications is October 31.