WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have issued an all-points bulletin for a North Texas State Hospital inmate who escaped on Monday, June 27.

Alexander Ervin photo, per source

According to sources close to the situation, a 29-year-old white male who is a patient at the Vernon Campus of the North Texas State Hospital is still unaccounted for.

The patient has been missing since Monday morning, June 27, 2022.

According to authorities, the escapee has been identified as Alexander Ervin. Authorities said he is about 5-feet-8-inches tall. Ervin is bald with a mustache, according to authorities, and was last seen in a grey hoodie, tan pants, and a white shirt.

Emergency personnel said Ervin has been known to make weapons and has ties to the Austin area.

A source said several facilities in the proximity of NTSH are on lockdown, including the Main Campus of Vernon College and a nearby nursing home.

According to the Austin American Statesman, Ervin was committed to the state hospital after being found not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2013 death of his father.

If you live in the Vernon area and you have seen Ervin or know of his whereabouts, you’re encouraged to contact the Vernon Police Department at (940) 553-3311.