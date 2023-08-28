WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – With extreme heat over the summer months, there is a huge increase in the number of strays who find themselves in need.

“There are animals looking for water. So they are the ones who are strays, are more willing to come out and interact with people. And so, you find them more often,” says Fuzzy Friends Administrator Lindsey Zimmerman.

The summer months create some of the greatest needs for adoption. Recently, a group of Great Pyrenees puppies were found on the side of a road duct taped in a cardboard box. The story brought nationwide support through social media. People reached out through Facebook, phone and PayPal to support the dogs.

“So come spring this year or earlier this year, we had about 150 animals come in, which was a lot. A good chunk of them were actually babies, lots of puppies and kittens and lots of kittens,” says Fuzzy Friends Marketing Coordinator Ashley Patrick.

If you see a stray, the shelter recommends you reach out to them for assistance. Even if they are at capacity, Fuzzy Friends will find a way to help the animal.