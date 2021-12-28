SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An Amber Alert is still in effect for an abducted child out of the San Antonio area.

Three-year-old Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio at 05:00 p.m. on December 20. She has brown eyes with brown hair, is 4’0″ and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes. She has straight, shoulder-length hair, which was last seen in a ponytail.

If you know of Lina’s whereabouts, you can call (210) 207-7660 to report information to the San Antonio Police Department.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety