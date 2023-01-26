Abigail Margaret Williams (left) and Xyavier Calliste Jr (right). Photos courtesy of the Kemp Police Department.

KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County.

Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department.

Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old Black woman who is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Kemp Police Department, Calliste was taken from a local domestic violence shelter around 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Kemp Police Department said that Williams was last seen leaving the shelter as a vehicle was seen pulling up with headlights on.

Calliste has to take medication with formula, but the medication and formula were left behind at the shelter, according to authorities.

Officials said that mothers are allowed to come and go from the shelter, but this infant was in the custody of Child Protective Services. Additionally, officials said, that a Smith County court order was issued that requires the infant to stay at the shelter with Williams.

Kemp Police Department said that Williams is wanted for questioning on a charge of interfering with child custody.

If you have information about Calliste’s abduction, you can contact Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 469-376-4598 and ask to speak to a Kemp PD officer.