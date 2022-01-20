AUSTIN, Texas – The Austin Police Department is searching for Hillary Salcedo, a 14-year-old Hispanic female, 5/04″, 105lbs, has red hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red shirt.

Hillary Salcedo

Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Austin Police is also looking Hector Avila, a 28-year-old male, 4′ 09″, 130lbs, has brown hair, brown eyes with multiple tattoos on shoulder, in connection with Hillary Salcedo’s abduction. The suspect was last heard from in Austin, Texas.

Hector Avila

Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Law enforcement officials believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.