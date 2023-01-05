CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Celina who is reported to have been abducted.

Alexis Vidler was last seen on Monday in the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina. She is described as 5’5″ with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Detectives are working with local agencies to gather more information to assist in locating Alexis,” Celina Police said.

According to the Amber Alert, officials are looking for a 2022 black Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate number RYT5102 in their search for Vidler.

Officials with Celina Police said in a statement that Vidler “may have initially voluntarily left the home in which she was staying” and said they believe their is no threat to the community.

Police said anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Goodell at 214-901-8513.