ROYSE CITY, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl out of Royse City on Tuesday afternoon. Caylee Sellers, a white female, was last seen wearing a white Colorado hoodie and black pants.

According to Royse City Police Department, Sellers is 5 foot 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

She was last seen on Saturday, July 22 at 5 a.m., RCPD said.

Police said she was spending the night at a friend’s house in the 300 Block of N. Houston Street, when she told her friend that her mother wanted her to come home and that her mother called an Uber to pick her up.

Officials said the friend stated that Caylee got into a black passenger car with chrome wheels. She was said to have been carrying a black backpack with other clothes inside it.

Her friend reportedly said that she got a text from Sellers saying that she had arrived home in Caddo Mills.

On Saturday, around 4 p.m., Sellers’ mother arrived at the friend’s house to pick up Sellers but discovered that she left the house around 5 a.m. Police said her mother checked with Sellers’ father who checked her location and it showed that her phone had been turned off and her last known location was in the City of Euless around 7 a.m.

Her mother could not locate her in Euless and she reported her as a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Royse City Police Department at 972-636-9422.