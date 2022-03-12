Editor’s note: The initial alert sent by DPS stated Alvarez was 11, they later corrected her age and this article reflects that correction.

Texas (KXAN) — A 12-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found, officials said Saturday afternoon.

The Amber Alert was discontinued at 4:38 p.m. Saturday.

The police department said it officers were looking for Melissa Renee Salazar in connection with the girl’s disappearance in the original release. She is described as being a white woman, 35, around 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighing 100 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement said they believed the 12-year-old was in immediate or grave danger. They did not clarify the connection between the girl and Salazar.

The 12-year-old was last seen at the 500 Block of North Main St. in Franklin around 11 p.m. on March 11, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s alert. Franklin is just north of College Station.